Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tournament

Monday, October 8th — 1-4 at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave

Kart drivers in grades 7-12 can sign up to compete and take home the gold*.

Reserve your spot in the competition by calling 452-6238 ext 720.

*Winner will not receive a real gold medal, but there will be snacks & prizes!