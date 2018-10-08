Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tournament

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tournament 

Monday, October 8th  — 1-4 at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave

Kart drivers in grades 7-12 can sign up to compete and take home the gold*.

Reserve your spot in the competition by calling 452-6238 ext 720.

*Winner will not receive a real gold medal, but there will be snacks & prizes!

