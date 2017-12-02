Marquette Catholic High School Youth Dance Camp
Marquette Catholic High School 219 E 4th St, Alton, Illinois 62002
Youth Dance Camp held by the MCHS Dance Team. $35 includes instructional dance.. tshirt... craft... snack and free admission to the Dec 5 Varsity Basketball Game for the Camp participant to perform at halftime. Forms can be obtained by email or the business office at Marquette High School in Alton,IL please contact coach Danielle Lusicic with any questions
