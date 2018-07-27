One of LA's original new wave bands, Martha Davis & The Motels scored big with hits including"Only the Lonely", "Suddenly Last Summer", "Total Control", "Mission of Mercy", "Shame", and "Danger" netting two gold albums. MTV videos did not kill this radio star with lead singer and songwriter Martha Davis winning Best Performance in a Music Video at the American Music Awards for her performance in the "Only the Lonely" video. With an 80's revival now in full swing, Martha Davis & The Motels are back on the road pleasing their legions of fans.

