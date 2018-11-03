Martin Barre: Blues, Rock & Jethro Tull

Renowned guitarist of Jethro Tull for 43 years Martin Barre's unique sound and style contributed enormously to their success, which includes several chart topping albums, eleven gold and five platinum albums, a Grammy Award, and album sales exceeding 60 million units. Tull continues to be played worldwide, representing an important part of classic rock history. Martin now brings his own band to play the "classic" music from the Jethro Tull catalogue, and also many new tracks written by Martin. This show exceeded expectations when they played the Wildey in the past and no doubt will do the same again.

