HARD ROAD THEATRE PRODUCTIONS

WINTER 2019

For more information on our shows and organizations, go to www.hardroad.org, or visit us on Facebook.

Marvelous Wonderettes

“This smash off-Broadway hit takes you the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes & dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. As learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic ‘50’s hits including “Lollipop”, “Dream Lover”, “Stupid Cupid”, and “Lipstick On Your Collar”. In Act Two, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their 10-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring over 30 classic ‘50’s and ‘60’s hits, this show will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane.” – Steele Spring Stage Rights.

Auditions are on Monday and Tuesday, November 5 and 7, starting at 7:00 pm at the Highland Elementary Chorus Room, 1800 Lindenthal, Highland, IL.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, January 18, 19, 25, & 16 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, January 20, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Highland High School Kennel, 12760 Troxler, Highland, IL. Prices are $11 for Kids ages 4 – 12 and Seniors age 60 and above, and $12 for Adults age 13 – 59. Contact us at scripts@hardroad.org for prices for groups of 10 or more.