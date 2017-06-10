Mary Meachum Bike Ride and Black History Tour

Join Great Rivers Greenway and Trailnet for a free, 10-mile bicycle ride on June 10 and learn about local black history along the way. The bike ride will begin at the Biddle Street Trailhead at 10 a.m. and will include five stops along St. Louis City street routes, where guides will be stationed to share details about historical events that are significant to St. Louis. The ride concludes at the Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing site and celebration at noon. Participants are then invited to stay for the “Buffalo Soldiers and Bicycles” event, taking place at the site from noon – 5 p.m. The event commemorates the famous 1,900-mile journey made in 1897 by 20 members of the 25th Colored Infantry. These soldiers traveled by bicycle from Montana to St. Louis in just 41 days in an effort to test bicycles as vehicles of war. For more information, visit www.MaryMeachum.org