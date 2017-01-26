WHAT: MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE

WHERE: First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Thursday, January 26 | 6 - 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Families with Children in Grades K - 11

COST: Free

Maryville Christian School (MCS) and Maryville Christian High School (MCHS) will host an Open House on Thursday, January 26 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. At Maryville Christian School, students receive a Christ-centered education that focuses on spiritual, intellectual, emotional, social, and physical development. Our academically challenging and developmentally appropriate programs prepare students to be powerful and effective servant leaders who will impact their ever-changing world for Christ through biblical thought and action.

During the January 26th Open House, parents will have the opportunity to see the school facilities, including our new addition that has two fully equipped science labs, a STEM classroom, media center, and gym, as well as meet the faculty and staff. For more information, contact the school office at 618.505.7000 or visit www.maryvillechristian.org.