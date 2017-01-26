Maryville Christian School Open House

to Google Calendar - Maryville Christian School Open House - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maryville Christian School Open House - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maryville Christian School Open House - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Maryville Christian School Open House - 2017-01-26 18:00:00

First Baptist Church in Maryville 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, Illinois

WHAT: MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE

WHERE: First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Thursday, January 26 | 6 - 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Families with Children in Grades K - 11

COST: Free

Maryville Christian School (MCS) and Maryville Christian High School (MCHS) will host an Open House on Thursday, January 26 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. At Maryville Christian School, students receive a Christ-centered education that focuses on spiritual, intellectual, emotional, social, and physical development. Our academically challenging and developmentally appropriate programs prepare students to be powerful and effective servant leaders who will impact their ever-changing world for Christ through biblical thought and action.

During the January 26th Open House, parents will have the opportunity to see the school facilities, including our new addition that has two fully equipped science labs, a STEM classroom, media center, and gym, as well as meet the faculty and staff. For more information, contact the school office at 618.505.7000 or visit www.maryvillechristian.org.

Info

First Baptist Church in Maryville 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, Illinois View Map

Education & Learning

Visit Event Website

618.505.7000

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Maryville Christian School Open House - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maryville Christian School Open House - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maryville Christian School Open House - 2017-01-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Maryville Christian School Open House - 2017-01-26 18:00:00

Operation Community Blue
Garage Sale

ProPicks3

Recipes brought to you by:

MyJustDessertsRecipe

Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article
My Just Desserts
31 E. Broadway, Alton | 618-462-5881

Farm and Home Holiday Sale III 2016
Farm and Home Holiday Sale II 2016

Crosswords, sudoku and more!

realestate