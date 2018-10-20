Maryville Fall Festival October 20, 2018

Maryville IL – “There is something for everyone this year at the Maryville Fall Festival,” said Julie Clark of the Maryville Kiwanis Club. She said this is a, “Family Friendly” event but it is not just for people with children. According to Clark, along with games and crafts for children, there are several health screening booths for adults. “We have food trucks, a tour of the firehouse, games, crafts, bounce houses, pumpkin painting, pony rides, a petting zoo and more,” she said.

Also visiting the festival this year is the 1958 Fire Truck. The fire truck is celebrating its 60th birthday and birthday cake will be provided to attendees of the festival.

According to Clark, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will take place at the Maryville Firemen’s Park located at 300 N. Donk Avenue in Maryville.

The only cost to attendees is the food that is purchased from the food trucks.

“This is an annual event sponsored by the Maryville Kiwanis Club,” said Deb Myers-Gaultney, a Kiwanis member. “Members of the Kiwanis Club will be on hand to assist festival attendees and help with games and crafts,” she said.

For questions regarding the event, please contact Deb Myers-Gaultney at 618-344-8099 or Julie Clark at 618-558-9416.