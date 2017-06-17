Maryville Parks & Rec, Bass Masters of Granite City and Midwest Members Credit Union will host the 17th Annual Maryville Fishing Derby Saturday, June 17 at Drost Park at Pavilion #1 at Drost Park off Schiber Court and Vadalabene. Registration begins at 9:00 with the Derby starting promptly at 10:00 and ending at 11:00 AM. Refreshments will be provided by Midwest Members Credit Union.

Any youngster 15 years or under may participate in this free, is a “catch and release” event. Since they are under the age of 16, they do not need a fishing license. Awards will be given for largest and most fish caught in various age divisions, as well as numerous attendance prizes given out.

All a young boy or girl needs to bring to this event is their fishing pole, bait and a willing supervising adult. For further information visit our website at: www.vil.maryville.il.us for our Calendar of Events and Photo Gallery or Maryville Parks & Rec @ 618-772-8555