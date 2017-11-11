Maryville's 5K/1M Turkey Trot

November 11, Maryville Park & Rec will host its 13th annual 5K Run & 1M Walk/Run Turkey Trot in Drost Park which is just off Rt. 159 and Vadalabene Drive.

Registration begins at 7:30-8:45 A.M. Both races start at 9:00. The pre-registration entry fee for the 5K Run is $20 without a shirt/$25 with long sleeve T-shirt. On race day the entry will be $25 or $30. The 1Mile Accuracy Walk/Run is FREE!! Awards and prizes include Overall and Overall Master male & female winners, division winners and attendance prizes.

To pre-register, download the entry form on www.vil.maryville.il.us Return the form with your $20.00 or $25.00 check to the Village of Maryville, Parks & Rec, 2520 N. Center, Maryville, IL 62062 by November 2 at 4:00. For the 1M Walk/Run, simply come the day of the race and sign up.

For more information on the 5K race, call Michelle at 618-401-1490. For the 1M Accuracy Walk/Run call Sharon at 618-304-4488. Proceeds benefit local cross country teams.

Visit www.vil.maryville.il.us Photo Gallery for pictures and results from last year’s event.