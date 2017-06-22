Master Gardener's Open Gate Open House

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will host an Open House at the Open Gate Demonstration Garden in Drost Park located in Maryville. A number of Master Gardeners will be stationed around the gardens to answer questions about their plantings and also about your specific garden inquiries.

The main purpose of the Garden is to demonstrate to the public various common and uncommon plants and gardening techniques. This includes raised beds, tree planting, pruning, deadheading, companion plantings, weed control, composting and staking techniques. There are a multitude of themed beds as well such as a Butterfly Garden, Japanese Garden, Perennial Plant of the Year Bed, Herb Garden, Grass Garden, Meditation Garden, and Vegetable Garden to name a few.

The Master Gardeners will also be selling over 150 varieties of daylilies that evening. The event is free and the garden is beautiful.

To get to the Open Gate Demonstration Garden from Hwy. 159 take Vadalabene Drive to Schiber Court, then turn into the park on Myron Proven Parkway. You can also Google #8 Schiber Court or Drost Park.