Master Gardeners Open Gate Open House

On Thursday evening, June 28 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will host an Open House at the Open Gate Demonstration Garden in Drost Park located in Maryville. A number of Master Gardeners will be stationed around the gardens to answer questions about their plantings and also about your specific garden inquiries.

The Master Gardeners will also be selling over 150 varieties of daylilies that evening. The event is free and the lilies should be at their peak.

To get to the Open Gate Demonstration Garden from Hwy. 159 take Vadalabene Drive to Schiber Court, then turn into the park on Myron Provence Parkway. You can also Google #8 Schiber Court or Drost Park.