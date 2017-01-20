Join us for the Masters of the Sky LIVE BIRD SHOW on February 18 & 19 at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, IL. The weekend will feature six opportunities to see the Masters of the Sky show featuring live birds from the TreeHouse Wildlife Center. These hour long spectacles highlight birds-of-prey and offer an opportunity to view live eagles, owls, falcons, vultures, and hawks. The program will describe the challenges and obstacles these majestic creatures face on their annual migrations. Shows are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

The museum will be full of crafts and activities for the kids, live animals on display, opportunities for photos with “Eric the Eagle”, and more. Visitors will also enjoy free tours of Melvin Price Locks and Dam for a chance to see wild eagles from a bird’s eye view!

While admission to the museum activities and tours are free of charge, tickets for the Masters of the Sky show are $5 for adults, $3 for children 4-12 years of age, and free for children 3 and under who can sit on a parent or guardian lap. Seating is limited to 250 people per show. Shows are conducted in a heated tent just outside the museum doors. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the National Great Rivers Museum, by calling 618-462-6979, or online at www.mtrf.org starting January 1st, 2016.