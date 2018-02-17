Masters of the Sky

Saturday, February 17, 2018, 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday, February 18, 2018, 9:00am - 5:00pm

National Great Rivers Museum

2 Lock and Dam Way

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-6979

Witness the "Masters of the Sky" birds of prey demonstration. Come see eagles, falcons, owls and other birds of prey at this educational and informational program. Show times at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. For more information, call the National Great Rivers Museum at (877) 462-6979.

Admission

Adults: $5

Children 12 and Under: $3

3 and Under: Free

Only 10 tickets per person