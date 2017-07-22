The Max Sports Grand Opening!
Come out to The Max Sports (formally Metro) to see what is new! Facility tours, membership deals, free food, kids bounce house, 3-point contest, community vendor tables, and more! The Max Sports is dedicated to our community and with new ownership, new leadership, and our new direction we are here to give the river bend the community center they deserve.
The Max Sports 2300 North Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
