Max Veterans: Helping with Health & Wellness

The Max Sports 2300 North Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

The Max Sports is proud to help our veterans with their health & wellness!

Participating veterans will have access to weekly group exercise classes, monthly one-on-one health coaching’s, and monthly brunch socials!

The Max Sports will host ongoing fundraisers to help raise funds for those who need help with membership costs as well as to have additional funding to host events for our veterans! Don't forget we accept SilverSneakers!

Come out to our event to see what the MAX Veterans Program is all about!

The Max Sports 2300 North Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

