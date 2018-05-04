CHURCH WOMEN UNITED IN ACTION

The Southwest Quad City Unit of Church Women United has put together an ambitious schedule for the next several months:

Thursday, March 22nd following regular meeting at 10:00 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, they will observe Human Rights Celebration featuring a speaker concerning fostering children. A finger food luncheon will precede the program.

Sunday, April 15th – Their annual Music, Music program will be held at St. John United Church of Christ from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. featuring talent from the area churches. Refreshments will be served following program – Tickets at door for $5.00. The community is invited.

Thursday, April 26th – regular meeting beginning with refreshments at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, May 4th May Friendship Day will be held at Nameoki Un. Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Rd. at 11:30 a.m. preceded with a salad luncheon. The program will be based on Reaching for Wholeness in Gratitude.

Thursday, May 24th – Regular meeting of CWU at St. John United Church of Christ and including a tea party and hat contest.

We invite women of all ages, races, cultures and traditions to join with us at our monthly meetings as we seek action for peace with justice in the world.