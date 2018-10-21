McPike Mansion Halloween Campout

Saturday, October 20, 2018

Starting at 4:00 pm

Sunday, October 21, 2018

1:00 am – 10:00 am

McPike Mansion

2018 Alby St.

Alton, IL 62002

Visit the spirited McPike Mansion and celebrate Halloween during the annual McPike Mansion Halloween Campout. Visit the wine cellar to communicate with the spirits of McPike Mansion while you enjoy food and fun.

Reservations can be made by calling (618) 830-2179. 18 or older. NO ALCOHOL.

Your ticket includes: Dowsing 101, Looking for Ghosts Ground Tours and Dark Session in the Cellar. A McPike Mansion Souvenir, Door Prizes, A Light Supper including hot dogs, chili and more. Breakfast: Donuts and coffee. A Tarot Card Reading (Additional $20) "Off The Hook" DJ. Been on the lookout for the "Dead" Entertainment! The Spirits of McPike Mansion! Bring tent and camping gear and be sure to bring your camera!

Admission is $35 per person 18+ only.