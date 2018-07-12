MECDS Quarter Auction
Collinsville VFW 1234 Vandalia (Hwy 159), Collinsville, Illinois
All year long the vendors selflessly donate items to be bid on to help raise money for a different fundraiser each month.
THis year I have three months set aside for the vendors BUT we are collecting items for different causes at each event.
Please come out and have a great night with us winning New & Discontinued items
Donated items are from Direct Sales Vendors, Crafters and Local Businesses.
Donations will be auctioned for 1-4 quarters
Wish List:.
Gas cards that will be given to cancer patients (via Trudy Striding and Surviving )to get back and forth to appointments.
Bring a gas card and get an additional Paddle
(Up to 4 additional per bid paddles)
50/50 tickets will be sold throughout the evening!
2-Shoping Spree Raffles
Shop/Book with Vendors