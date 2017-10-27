Medicare Enrollment Information

Medicare's open enrollment period runs this year form October 15 to December 7.

Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP)

Free health insurance counseling service for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers.

Available at Edwardsville Township, Monday, Wednesday, Friday BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

Call 618-656-0292 to schedule an appointment.

Edwardsville Township, 300 W. Park Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025

618-656-0292

www.edwardsvilletownship.com

Medicare Enrollment Events

held at: Main Street Community Center, 1003 Main Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025

WALK IN ONLY

Wednesday, November 1 from 1 until 3 p.m.

Friday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6 from 1 until 3 p.m.

A Senior Health Insurance Program Counselor from Edwardsville Township will be on hand to answer your questions and assist you with enrollment.