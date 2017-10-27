Medicare Enrollment Information

Google Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-27 00:00:00

Edwardsville Township 300 W. Park Street, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Medicare Enrollment Information

Medicare's open enrollment period runs this year form October 15 to December 7.

Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) 

Free health insurance counseling service for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers.

Available at Edwardsville Township, Monday, Wednesday, Friday BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

Call 618-656-0292 to schedule an appointment.

Edwardsville Township, 300 W. Park Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025

618-656-0292

www.edwardsvilletownship.com

Medicare Enrollment Events

held at: Main Street Community Center, 1003 Main Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025

WALK IN ONLY

Wednesday, November 1 from 1 until 3 p.m.

Friday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6 from 1 until 3 p.m.

A Senior Health Insurance Program Counselor from Edwardsville Township will be on hand to answer your questions and assist you with enrollment.

Info
Edwardsville Township 300 W. Park Street, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Education & Learning, Program, Senior Citizens
618-656-0292
Google Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-28 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-29 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-30 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - Medicare Enrollment Information - 2017-10-31 00:00:00