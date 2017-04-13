Free Medicare Presentation

Medicare Presentation Free and Open to the Public!

Senior Health Insurance Program counselors, Kelly Chapman and April Hausman, will be presenting Medicare 101 on April 13, 2017, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Senior Services Plus 2603 N. Rogers Ave, Alton IL 62002.

The following topics will be covered:

Eligibility and enrollment

The A, B, C's and D's of Medicare

Supplemental policies

Ways to save money

For more information please call 618-465-3298 ext. 115