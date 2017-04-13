Free Medicare Presentation
Senior Services Plus 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, Illinois 62002
Medicare Presentation Free and Open to the Public!
Senior Health Insurance Program counselors, Kelly Chapman and April Hausman, will be presenting Medicare 101 on April 13, 2017, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Senior Services Plus 2603 N. Rogers Ave, Alton IL 62002.
The following topics will be covered:
- Eligibility and enrollment
- The A, B, C's and D's of Medicare
- Supplemental policies
- Ways to save money
For more information please call 618-465-3298 ext. 115
View Map