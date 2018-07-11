Medicare Q&A

Wednesday, June 13, July 11, August 8 — 6:00 PM

Johnson Road Library

If you feel overwhelmed by all the Medicare marketing and are confused with all your options, come join us and get your questions answered.

The four parts of Medicare will be covered as well as your enrollment options and details regarding the GAPS you might be missing.

Spend one hour with Jon Burgmann of the Burgmann Insurance Group.