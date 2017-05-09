Meditation Class

Tuesdays in May 9:30 – 10:30

Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce “An Exploration of Meditation” facilitated by Ms. Lynne Hullinger.

The classes will take place May 2, May 9, May 16, and May 23.

The class will receive Feng Shui instruction from 9:30-10:15 am and will practice meditation from 10:15-10:30 am.

The cost is $1.00 per session or FREE for Friends Discount Members.

To register or for more information, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.