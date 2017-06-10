Meditation: the Foundation for All

Meditation is a vital skill in almost all forms of spiritual and magickal practice. Come learn some basic forms of meditation that are used in the Western tradition.

The cost of this workshop is $25. Reservations are recommended and can be make by calling 618-433-9913. Large, comfortable pillows will be provided, if you prefer to sit on the floor during meditation.

Heather Choppin, who will be leading the class, has 23 years of experience as a magician and nine years experience as a northern European shaman. She received her B.A. in Wicca and Religion and was ordained in 1998 through Our Lady of Enchantment Seminary. In 1999, she became involved in Thelema and founded the Temple of the Equinox Tradition of Wicca finding the traditional Wiccan balance of ceremonial magic and natural magic, as well as the balance of feminine and masculine to be most productive. She took her Minveral degree initiation into Ordo Templi Orientis in 2003. In 2015 she moved to St Louis, Mo. In 2016, she became a priestess of Temple of Ascending Flame and continues to work on increasing knowledge and self-growth. She runs her own business Merovech Consulting.