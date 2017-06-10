Meditation: The Foundation for All

Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002

Meditation is a vital skill in almost all forms of spiritual and magickal practice. Come learn some basic forms of meditation we use in the Western traditions.

The cost of the workshop is $25, reservations are recommended and can be made by calling Mystical Journeys at 618-433-9913. Large, comfortable pillows will be provided, if you would like to sit on the floor.

Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002

6184339913

