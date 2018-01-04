Great Rivers Greenway and area partners have completed the first stage in the Chouteau Greenway Design Competition process, and four design teams have been selected to create conceptual plans to connect Forest Park and Washington University to Downtown St. Louis and the Gateway Arch. Come out on Thursday, Jan. 4th, for a chance to meet the design teams and learn more about team members, their qualifications and their approach. The “Meet the Designers” event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Local 36 Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall, located at 2319 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103. Presentations from project partners and all four design teams will be held from 6:15-7:30 p.m. The event is free to all. There will be a cash bar available for those who wish to purchase drinks. For more information, visit www.chouteaugreenway.org.