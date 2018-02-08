The Conservative Women's Coalition will be hosting a "Meet the Candidate Night" on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the IHOP Restaurant, 4233 South State Route 159, Glen Carbon.

Speakers will be Ben Stratemeyer Republican Candidate for 54th District State Senate, Mayor Hal Patton Republican Candidate for 56th District State Senate, Mike Babcock Republican Candidate for 111th District House of Representatives, Wendy Erhart Republican Candidate for 112th District House of Representatives, and Dwight Kay Republican Candidate for 112 District House of Representative.

Each candidate will given time to speak along with a question/answer session will be held. Candidates will have available for pick-up yard signs and literature. Free refreshments will be served.

An optional dinner will be available for purchase at 6:00 p.m. Public is invited.

For further information, please contact Linda Campbell at 618-980-4133 or Kim Farkas at 314-402-4543.