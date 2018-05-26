Melted Crayon Workshop

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

Melted Crayon Workshop

May 26, 2018, 10:00 am - 11:30 am 

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E Broadway, Alton, IL

AGES 12-16 ​

Students will create their own melted crayon masterpiece using bold shapes to resist the flow of the hot wax in this one-day workshop.

Created on a wrapped canvas, these pieces will be ready to hang the same day.

Date: Saturday 10-11:30 am // May 26 Instructor: Aubrey Jones Price: $15 // 1 session

View Map
