Melted Crayon Workshop
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
May 26, 2018, 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E Broadway, Alton, IL
AGES 12-16
Students will create their own melted crayon masterpiece using bold shapes to resist the flow of the hot wax in this one-day workshop.
Created on a wrapped canvas, these pieces will be ready to hang the same day.
Date: Saturday 10-11:30 am // May 26 Instructor: Aubrey Jones Price: $15 // 1 session
