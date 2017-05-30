Memorial Day Cookout on Tuesday, May 30 11:00 – 12:30

Join us for a cookout!

The Main Street Community Center will be serving hot dogs and bratwurst for lunch on Tuesday, May 30 from 11:00- 12:30 pm.

Lunch is $8.00, $7.00 if you are in the friends Discount Program.

Payment is due with RSVP by May 23: (618) 656-0300 or HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.