The 12th Annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony on Monday May 29, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at Alton’s National Cemetery.

Facilitator: Richard Baird, Vietnam Veteran

Pparticipants include the Mayor of Alton Brant Walker, a representative of The National Cemetery Administration, a sophomore {Nia Owens} from Marquette Catholic High School singing America’s National Anthem, Alton Middle School students joining policemen and firemen in leading the Pledge of Allegiance, Alton High School R.O.T.C. members presenting colors and performing the Missing Man Table Top Ceremony, bagpipes and drums, Matt Taul singing, Echo Taps and more.

Everyone is invited to attend and limited seating on a first come basis is offered. It is permissible to bring lawn chairs or portable seating.

The ceremony spans forty-five minutes to one hour in duration.

This program is recognized as one of the finest in America at a National Cemetery or Shrine on Memorial Day and one of only three ceremonies held in the evening.