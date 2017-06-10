Alton Memorial Hospital 4K Run/Walk is on June 10 in Godfrey

Alton Memorial Hospital will hold a Family Fun Run/Walk at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10.

Distances are 4K for runners age 15 and over, and a half-mile for 14 and under.

Registration for the event, held in conjunction with the Alton Roadrunners, is $20 in advance. Packet pick-up and registration will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit the AMH Heart Walk team and the American Heart Association. Ribbons will be awarded to the top runners in each age group. There will be T-shirts for all runners and a special T-shirt for all 4K participants.

Refreshments will be available after the race.

To register or for more information, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.altonroadrunners.com" www.altonroadrunners.com or call 618-972-8635.