The Mersey Beatles - Four Lads from Liverpool Live

This LIVERPOOL born Beatles Tribute Band was the resident band for well over a decade at the world famous CAVERN CLUB, where The Beatles got their start.

The band has played in 20 countries, selling out shows worldwide

Experience the Mersey Beatles like never before as they celebrate 50 years of the WHITE ALBUM!!! The show will start as the lads perform many White Album wonders and hits from 1968.

For the second set, the lads will return in the familiar suits of Beatlemania and grow older before your eyes. Throughout the night, they will take the audience on a trip featuring 35 of the greatest Beatle hits from all eras.

The Mersey Beatles have been playing the Cavern Club for over 15 years and are the best Beatle shows you will ever see! Julia Baird-(John Lennon's sister and Cavern Club Director)

Reserve Seating $39-$49

(Special $49 VIP Meet/Greet Tickets include Premier Seating, Mersey Beatles Free CD Download & Preshow Soundcheck Meet & Greet)

For more information please call or visit our website.