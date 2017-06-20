Metro East Humane Society- TNR Info Session

Old Bakery Beer Company 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois 62002

The Community Cat TNR Program will begin implementation in Alton this summer. Metro East Humane Society is seeking volunteers for various jobs within the program. Trap-Neuter-Return programs are humane ways to help with feral cats in a community.

Old Bakery Beer Company 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois 62002

Community Outreach, Volunteer Opportunity

618-656-4405

