Metro East Humane Society- TNR Info Session
Old Bakery Beer Company 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois 62002
The Community Cat TNR Program will begin implementation in Alton this summer. Metro East Humane Society is seeking volunteers for various jobs within the program. Trap-Neuter-Return programs are humane ways to help with feral cats in a community.
Info
Old Bakery Beer Company 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Community Outreach, Volunteer Opportunity
please enable javascript to view