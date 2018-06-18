Metro East Lutheran High School Tennis Camp
Edwardsville Open 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
The MELHS tennis camp takes place at Edwardsville Township community park 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, Il. The cost is $50, and includes a tee shirt. Kids ages 4th grade through 8 grade are welcome to attend. Register at www.melhs.org No racket is necessary to play. Great prizes for attending!
