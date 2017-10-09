Metro East Real Estate Investors Association Meeting

American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

ASK THE PRO

A little pre-tax planning can save you money on April 15th.  CPA and financial planner Tim Elfros will dive into ways to save money by carefully arranging your income and expenses before the year ends.

MAIN SPEAKER

Death and taxes always happen. One of the area's best know estate planner Attorney P.K. Johnson IV will outline ways to arrange your business rentals and personal affairs to lesson the impact on your family when death comes knocking on your door. Since we all are guaranteed  to pass away, you might not want to miss this presentation. Your family will suffer if you do.

618-877-6352
