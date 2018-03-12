Metro East Real Estate Investors Association
American Legion Post 365 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Illinois 62234
Myth Busting the Rules for Rental Property Owners. One of the area's most knowledgeable real estate attorneys, Anthony Garavalia will explain the nuances of the Illinois Landlord Tenant Law and how to apply them to our everyday business of real estate investing. As an added bonus copies of the new law will be provided, and there will be an extended Q&A session.
