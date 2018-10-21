Middletown Fall Festival at Haskell Park

Haskell Park 1200 Block Of Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Sunday, October 21, 2018

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

(618) 463-3585

There will be s’mores stations and lots of free children's activities. Be sure to bring your wallets, too! Old Bakery Beer will be on site to sell beer and there will basket raffles for those feeling lucky! More details to come!

The Nature Institute will be on hand as well with an activity and information for all!

