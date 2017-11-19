Midwest Jazz-Tette Swings West Coast Jazz
Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
The Midwest Jazz-Tette will perform the West Coast Jazz arrangements of Gerry Mulligan, Stan Getz, Shorty Rogers, Dave Pell, Marty Paich and many others.
Features vocalist Valerie Tichacek, Craig Todd-alto sax, Jim Cady-bass, Nick Maluf-tenor sax, Mike Sissin-piano, Mikhail Andria-trombone, Dick McCreary-drums & Brian Reno-trumpet.
Tickets are $10 at the door. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Plenty of free parking.
Info
