Midwest Jazz-Tette Swings West Coast Jazz

The Midwest Jazz-Tette will perform the West Coast Jazz arrangements of Gerry Mulligan, Stan Getz, Shorty Rogers, Dave Pell, Marty Paich and many others.

Features vocalist Valerie Tichacek, Craig Todd-alto sax, Jim Cady-bass, Nick Maluf-tenor sax, Mike Sissin-piano, Mikhail Andria-trombone, Dick McCreary-drums & Brian Reno-trumpet.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Plenty of free parking.