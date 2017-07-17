A Mighty Fortress

Welcome to Mighty Fortress, where kids learn that God is their refuge and strength. Friends may fail them. They may not ace their test or make the team, but God promises to be their rock and their salvation—their fortress and sure defense. So raise your banner! In Jesus, the victory is won!

Concordia Lutheran Church will be holding it's annual VBS July 17th-July 21st 2017 from 6:00pm-8:30pm. Children from age 3 through 5th grade will experience the love of Jesus, story time, Bible challenge, games and snacks!! Everyone is welcome!!