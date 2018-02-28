Mindful Art

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Mindful Art

Wednesday, February 28th — 6-7:45 PM

Training and Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave

Ages 13 & Up welcome! 

Relax your body & mind with light yoga and meditation, then let your creativity flow through painting.

No experience required in either!  

Space is limited. Call 452-6238 ext 755 to reserve your spot. 

Comfortable clothing encouraged!

View Map
