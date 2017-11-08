Miss Eunice's Christmas Open House
Alton Memorial Hospital 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
Christmas Open House
Christmas fun starts at Miss Eunice's Christmas Open House (Alton Memorial Hospital) on Wednesday, November 8th from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Giveaways
Free gift wrap with $20 per item purchase
Chance to win a $50 gift certificate with every $25 purchase through the month of December
We hope to see you there!
Info
Alton Memorial Hospital 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Christmas, Sale