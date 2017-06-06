Miss, Jr. Miss, Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant Informational Meeting

to Google Calendar - Miss, Jr. Miss, Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant Informational Meeting - 2017-06-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Miss, Jr. Miss, Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant Informational Meeting - 2017-06-06 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Miss, Jr. Miss, Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant Informational Meeting - 2017-06-06 18:30:00 iCalendar - Miss, Jr. Miss, Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant Informational Meeting - 2017-06-06 18:30:00

WOW Furnishings 515 E. 3rd Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

This meeting is an opportunity for any girls interested in competing for the title of Miss, Jr. Miss, or Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen.

The queens spend their year traveling Madison County, as well as the state of Illinois, representing Madison County and promoting our county fair, all while having fun, making friends and meeting our state leaders.

The newly crowned Miss Madison County Fair Queen also receives a cash scholarship to further her education.

Contestants must only live, work, or attend school in Madison county, while meeting other eligibility requirements.

Info

WOW Furnishings 515 E. 3rd Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map

Meeting

Visit Event Website

text CROWN to (618) 800-0059

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Miss, Jr. Miss, Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant Informational Meeting - 2017-06-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Miss, Jr. Miss, Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant Informational Meeting - 2017-06-06 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Miss, Jr. Miss, Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant Informational Meeting - 2017-06-06 18:30:00 iCalendar - Miss, Jr. Miss, Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant Informational Meeting - 2017-06-06 18:30:00