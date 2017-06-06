Miss, Jr. Miss, Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen Pageant Informational Meeting

This meeting is an opportunity for any girls interested in competing for the title of Miss, Jr. Miss, or Little Miss Madison County Fair Queen.

The queens spend their year traveling Madison County, as well as the state of Illinois, representing Madison County and promoting our county fair, all while having fun, making friends and meeting our state leaders.

The newly crowned Miss Madison County Fair Queen also receives a cash scholarship to further her education.

Contestants must only live, work, or attend school in Madison county, while meeting other eligibility requirements.