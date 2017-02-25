Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

Admission - $10

Please note seating is limited. Doors open 6:30 pm; Performance at 7:00 pm

For our Concert on Saturday, Feb 25th. we’ll be performing some rare an amazing Jazz & Blues from the 1920’s & 30’s, many of them composed and/or originally recorded in the St. Louis area! (in addition to some of the Miss Jubilee standards) We’re very excited to have the Blues/Boogie Woogie player Ethan Leinwand on a REAL Piano, along with some swingin' Horn players, and of course a driving Rhythm Section....we can’t wait!"

