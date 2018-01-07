Miss Jubilee & The Humdingers at Alton Little Theater

Sunday, January 07, 2018

2:00pm to 3:30pm

Alton Little Theater

2450 N. Henry Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-3205

A popular local performer will present her expanded stage show, consisting of hot jazz, swing, rhythm blues & R' and R' spanning from the 1920's - 1950's with lots of swingin' musicians. Audiences will be dancin' in the aisles and enjoying a dessert buffet.

Admission

$20 per person