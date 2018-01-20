Mississippi Meanderings on Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Old Bakery Beer in Alton.

Share food, fun and a brew with fellow River enthusiasts while enjoying interesting talks by:

Bryan Hopkins: Bryan is a dedicated paddler of the large rivers. He works on river issues as part of his job and spends most of his free time on either the Mississippi or Missouri River. -Mississippi River 101

Carol Heddinghaus & Yolandea Wood: Intrepid River Paddlers -Stories and Photos from their 2017 Source to Sea Adventure

Porsche Schlapper: Curator, Herman T. Pott National Inland Waterways Library -Mississippi history-Saverton, MO to Cairo, IL

$13.50 includes Taco Buffet

For tickets, go to: https://mississippimeanderingsbrownpapertickets.com

We will also present the 2017 Most Valuable River Person Award at his event.