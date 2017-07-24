Mixology (Blues & Ballads): Concerts in the Park

Fosterburg Concert in the Park Series

Monday, July 10, 2017

Gates open at 7:00pm | 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Fosterburg Township Park

3001 Main St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 259-0726

All concerts are free to the public and will be held at the gazebo in the Township Park on Main Street in Fosterburg on Monday nights, starting June 5 and running through Aug. 14. All concerts begin at 7 p.m.

June 5: Smokin Oldies Band (Country)

June 12: D.D. Revival ('50s, '60s and '70s)

June 19: Brittney & Friends (Country)

June 26: Gene Maynard Band (Country)

July 10: George Portz & "The Friends of Bluegrass" (Bluegrass)

July 17: J. Christopher (Variety)

July 24: Mixology (Blues & Ballads)

July 31: Rockabilly Revival (Country)

Aug. 7: You Can't Beat Experince Jazz Band (Jazz)

Aug. 14: Timbaridge (Country)

For more information contact the township office during regular business hours from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at (618)259-0726 or call (618)37-9591 after business hours.

Concessions available by 4H Club- cash only.

Admission

Free