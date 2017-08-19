Monarch Butterfly Citizen Science Program

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Starting at 2:00pm

Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge

HCR 82 Box 107

Brussels, IL 62013

(618) 883-2524

As monarch butterflies begin migrating south in late summer Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge invites the public to become citizen scientists and report monarch butterfly sightings and seasonal changes in the environment during the Monarch Butterfly Citizen Science Program at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 19. Participants should register by August 18. At this program, participants will learn the stages of a monarch butterfly's life cycle, how to watch for and report these stages, and how to attract monarch butterflies to their own backyards. Then participants will have the opportunity to register to become a citizen scientist with Journey North and share monarch butterfly sightings.

For more information about this program, call (618) 883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov