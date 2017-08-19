Monarch Butterfly Citizen Science Program
Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge HCR 82 Box 107 , Brussels, Illinois 62013
Monarch Butterfly Citizen Science Program
Saturday, August 19, 2017
Starting at 2:00pm
Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge
HCR 82 Box 107
Brussels, IL 62013
(618) 883-2524
As monarch butterflies begin migrating south in late summer Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge invites the public to become citizen scientists and report monarch butterfly sightings and seasonal changes in the environment during the Monarch Butterfly Citizen Science Program at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 19. Participants should register by August 18. At this program, participants will learn the stages of a monarch butterfly's life cycle, how to watch for and report these stages, and how to attract monarch butterflies to their own backyards. Then participants will have the opportunity to register to become a citizen scientist with Journey North and share monarch butterfly sightings.
For more information about this program, call (618) 883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov