Montessori Children's House Open House scheduled April 12

Godfrey, IL –Montessori Children's House will hold an Open House Thursday, April 12. This event offers a perfect opportunity for anyone interested in Montessori Children's House to come and see what the school has to offer, ask questions, and meet many of the faculty and staff.

The Open House begins at 6:30 pm at Montessori Children's House on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College. It is free and open to the public.

The open house is a great way to explore options for enrolling in our upcoming summer and fall semesters or prepare for enrolling next spring.