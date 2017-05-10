Monthly Skin Cancer Screening at AMH
Alton Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Center 6 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
Monthly Skin Cancer Screening May 10 at AMH
If you’re concerned about skin cancer, particularly on your hands or face, Alton Memorial Hospital is having a free screening from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in Medical Office Building C (the Cancer Care Center). Advance appointments are required by calling 1-800-392-0936.
Participants will be examined by plastic surgeon Dr. Noor Ahmed. He will examine suspicious areas on the face, hands or other exposed areas.
