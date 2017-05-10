Monthly Skin Cancer Screening at AMH

Monthly Skin Cancer Screening May 10 at AMH

If you’re concerned about skin cancer, particularly on your hands or face, Alton Memorial Hospital is having a free screening from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in Medical Office Building C (the Cancer Care Center). Advance appointments are required by calling 1-800-392-0936.

Participants will be examined by plastic surgeon Dr. Noor Ahmed. He will examine suspicious areas on the face, hands or other exposed areas.