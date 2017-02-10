Moonlight Hike

to Google Calendar - Moonlight Hike - 2017-02-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moonlight Hike - 2017-02-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moonlight Hike - 2017-02-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Moonlight Hike - 2017-02-10 19:00:00

The Nature Institute 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Join TNI members and friends on a night hike along the woodland trails through the Mississippi Sanctuary or Olin Nature Preserve, illuminated by a full moon. Terrain is light to moderate.

These hikes are free and open to the public!

Some things to remember: this is a guided hike and guests must remain with the group, pets are not allowed (we apologize for any inconvenience), bring water and wear comfortable clothing.

Call 618-466-9930 with any questions or just come on out!

Info

The Nature Institute 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map

Visit Event Website

618-466-9930

to Google Calendar - Moonlight Hike - 2017-02-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moonlight Hike - 2017-02-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moonlight Hike - 2017-02-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Moonlight Hike - 2017-02-10 19:00:00

Get local headlines in your evening email. Free!

Powered by MailChimp

Bridal Registration

Recipes brought to you by:

MyJustDessertsRecipe

Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article
My Just Desserts
31 E. Broadway, Alton | 618-462-5881

Farm and Home Presidents Day Sale 2017

Crosswords, sudoku and more!

real estate 170120