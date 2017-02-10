Moonlight Hike

Join TNI members and friends on a night hike along the woodland trails through the Mississippi Sanctuary or Olin Nature Preserve, illuminated by a full moon. Terrain is light to moderate.
These hikes are free and open to the public!
Some things to remember: this is a guided hike and guests must remain with the group, pets are not allowed (we apologize for any inconvenience), bring water and wear comfortable clothing.
Call 618-466-9930 with any questions or just come on out!
Info
The Nature Institute 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map